No deaths reported from Arunachal, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur in 24 hrs

This comes against the backdrop of the Drugs Controller General of India’s plan to give emergency authorization to foreign vaccines within three days of submission of application. The new norms follow the Union health ministry’s announcement on Tuesday to fast-track emergency authorization approvals for vaccines already approved for emergency use by regulators in US, UK, European Union and Japan, or those that have been cleared by the WHO. India also plans to import 50,000 metric tonnes (mt) of medical-grade oxygen, as local demand soars.