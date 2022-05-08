No decision as of now to shut any branch in FY 2022-23: Central Bank of India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Central Bank of India further said that it is a routine exercise for every bank to realign, shift, merge, close or open branches on regular basis to achieve corporate business objectives
The state-run Central Bank of India on Saturday said there was no decision yet to close a large number of branches during the current fiscal year.
However, it is a routine practice to realign or shift branches, it added.
"We hereby inform that there is no decision as of now to close a large number of branches during FY 2022-23," Central Bank of India said in a clarification with regard to media reports regarding closure of branches.
Central Bank of India further said that it is a routine exercise for every bank to realign, shift, merge, close or open branches on regular basis to achieve corporate business objectives.
"We assure our esteemed customers and all other stakeholders that their interest is well protected," it added.
