Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  No decision as of now to shut any branch in FY 2022-23: Central Bank of India

No decision as of now to shut any branch in FY 2022-23: Central Bank of India

‘We hereby inform that there is no decision as of now to close a large number of branches during FY 2022-23,’ Central Bank of India said.
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Central Bank of India further said that it is a routine exercise for every bank to realign, shift, merge, close or open branches on regular basis to achieve corporate business objectives

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The state-run Central Bank of India on Saturday said there was no decision yet to close a large number of branches during the current fiscal year.

The state-run Central Bank of India on Saturday said there was no decision yet to close a large number of branches during the current fiscal year.

However, it is a routine practice to realign or shift branches, it added.

However, it is a routine practice to realign or shift branches, it added.

"We hereby inform that there is no decision as of now to close a large number of branches during FY 2022-23," Central Bank of India said in a clarification with regard to media reports regarding closure of branches.

"We hereby inform that there is no decision as of now to close a large number of branches during FY 2022-23," Central Bank of India said in a clarification with regard to media reports regarding closure of branches.

Central Bank of India further said that it is a routine exercise for every bank to realign, shift, merge, close or open branches on regular basis to achieve corporate business objectives.

Central Bank of India further said that it is a routine exercise for every bank to realign, shift, merge, close or open branches on regular basis to achieve corporate business objectives.

"We assure our esteemed customers and all other stakeholders that their interest is well protected," it added.

"We assure our esteemed customers and all other stakeholders that their interest is well protected," it added.

 

 

 

 