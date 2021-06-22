The Indian government on Tuesday said that no decision has yet been reached on Moderna's demand for indemnity of its Covid-19 vaccine in the country yet.

Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, in a routine press conference about the Covid-19 situation in the country, added that discussion on the same is underway.

Several foreign vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna have demanded an indemnity bond that will exempt them from legal claims in case there are any adverse effects from the vaccines when administered in India.

Although Pfizer has obtained legal protection in several countries, including Britain and the United States, India has not given any manufacturer of a Covid-19 vaccine indemnity.

Earlier, Paul had said on 27 May that the government is still examining the American pharma company's request.

"We are examining this request and will make a decision in the larger interest of people and on merit. This is under discussion and there is no decision as of now," he had said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier exempted specific trials of Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved by some other international regulatory bodies. This is likely to clear the way of foreign Covid-19 vaccines.

DCGI Chief VG Somani said in a letter that the decision will be applicable for vaccines that have already been approved for restricted use by the US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or listed for Emergency Use by the World Health Organisation.

On Monday, a record 82.7 lakh doses were administered till evening on the first day of the revised vaccination guidelines coming into force, under which all those above 18 years of age will be inoculated free of cost at government centres. Vaccines were so far free for people above 45 years of age.





