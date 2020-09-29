No decision yet on reopening schools in Karnataka: Minister

The Karnataka government said they are yet to take a decision on reopening schools. Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the government does not have any such plans at present. "We haven't taken any decision yet, regarding reopening of schools in state. Govt don't have any such plans at present. We're taking opinions of Legislators, MPs & concerned people. We'll also discuss with education experts & institutions: Karnataka Education Minister,' ANI tweeted.

As part of Unlock 4, the Centre had allowed the partial reopening of schools and said that students of Classes 9 and 12 can return purely on a voluntary basis from September 21. The Union Health Ministry had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for a partial reopening of schools which stated that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers and this will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians.

Karnataka on Monday reported 6,892 new COVID-19 cases, and 59 deaths, taking the total infection count to 5.82 lakh and toll to 8,641.









