No decision yet on reopening schools in Karnataka: Minister

As part of Unlock 4, the Centre had allowed the partial reopening of schools and said that students of Classes 9 and 12 can return purely on a voluntary basis from September 21. The Union Health Ministry had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for a partial reopening of schools which stated that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers and this will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians.