NEW DELHI : The government today clarified that it has not taken any decision on resumption of flight operations. "The Central Government has clarified that there is no decision as yet on resumption of domestic or passenger flights," a govt statement said.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the central government has so far not taken any decision on starting train or airline services. "It has to start one day but which is that one day you don't know at this moment. Discussion about it is futile because we are examining the situation every day and drawing new lessons," Javadekar told PTI.

A final decision on the issue will be taken by the government, he said, advising against any speculation over the matter.

The civil aviation ministry has advised the airlines to open their bookings only after the government's decision in this regard.

This clarification comes after Air India on Saturday opened the bookings for select domestic flights from May 4 onwards and for the international flights from June 1 onwards.

"In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel till May 3, 2020, and on all international flights for travel till May 31, 2020," read a notification on Air India's website.

The nationwide lockdown which was initially meant for 21-days has been extended till May 3 by the government.