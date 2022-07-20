No delay in rolling out of Covid booster shots: Advisory body on immunization

Covid booster doses in India: NTAGI Chairman Dr NK Arora said the issue of the rollout of precaution doses or additional doses was discussed right from the beginning of October-November 2021
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), which is the country's highest advisory body on immunization has refuted reports which claimed that there were lapses in permission for the rollout of Covid-19 precautionary doses. NTAGI Chairman Dr NK Arora said the issue of the rollout of precaution doses or additional doses was discussed right from the beginning of October-November 2021.
According to a report by ANI news agency, Arora said, "In October 2021, we had already covered 100 crore dose mark and by October to November, 60-70% of the adult population had received at least one dose and about 50% both doses. There was a discussion starting at that time in our Covid-19 working group in the context of WHO recommendation that inactivated vaccine recipients should receive an additional dose".
The chairman of NTAGI also told the news agency that recommendations regarding booster doses were also made for those who have conditions like heart disease, kidney disease, and liver disease.
He further said that the Covid-19 working committee also discussed giving precautionary/booster Covid-19 shots to people above the age of 60 years as most of them have comorbidities.
"There were also recommendations that those WHO have immunosuppressed and immunocompromised state have comorbidities like heart disease, kidney disease, liver disease, they should also be given an additional dose. So, because of that, the working group recommended to the govt that all individuals with comorbidities should be given an additional dose of the Covid vaccine. This was also mentioned that in people above the age of 60 years, almost 50% of them have sub comorbidities, they should be given additional doses," he said.
Citing ICMR's study, Arora revealed that there was a breakthrough infection surge after the Omicron variant of coronavirus. "The ICMR had shown data that breakthrough infection has been around 6 to 7% before the onset of Omicron wave and after the Omicron it became anywhere between 20 and 30% every month."
Therefore, Arora said that the Indian government decided to reduce the duration of Covid booster doses to six months from nine months.
"So, initially the interval between the primary dose and the precaution dose was nine months. But recently when Indian data was presented that showed that at six months the antibody levels are falling and when the booster is given benefits, and also the global data. In last few weeks guidance was also coming that interval between primary dose and precaution dose will be reduced," the NTAGI chairman told ANI news agency.
Last week, the Central government announced that Covid "precautionary" doses will now be available for free to all those above 18 years of age at government centres for 75 days starting July 15 to mark the country’s 75th year of Independence.
Until now, only priority groups--healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above the age of 60 years were eligible for a free third dose at government centres.
India rolled out the third dose on January 10, 2022, for health care workers, frontline workers, and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities.
On April 10, the Government announced the rollout of the precautionary dose for the 18-plus population in private centres.
According to the data by the Union Ministry of Health, more than six crores (6,09,63,596) people have taken Covid precautionary doses in the country so far. Additionally, India's Covid vaccination coverage has achieved a 200 crore (2,00,59,04,277) milestone since January 16, 2021.
