No demand for Shramik Special trains, says railways ministry

The railways ministry on Monday said that there is no demand for Shramik Special trains to ferry migrant workers back to them home state.

“There is no demand for these trains tomorrow. But we run these trains within 24 hours of demand from the states," an official spokesperson from the railway ministry said. “There was just one train from Karnataka and that train is running today from Bengaluru to Muzzafarpur," the official said.

Demand for these special trains started diminishing since the beginning of the month, after a need of these trains had peaked between May 22 and 26, when over 200 trains were being run daily.

Indian railways had operated 4,596 Shramik Specials, since it first kicked off on May 1.

Last week, railway board chairman had said that there will be no Shramik trains for workers who want to come back to bigger cities for work. However, there is demand for the special mail express trains for movement from smaller towns to urban areas such as Mumbai.

“For some trains on reverse directions—from UP, Bihar to Mumbai, West Bengal to Mumbai, occupancy is increasing day by day. This is an indicator of picking up of economic activity. We are monitoring the occupancy of these trains. We are talking to states govt. We are keeping close watch on the covid spread," Yadav had said.

