No demand for Shramik trains since 9 July, says rail board chairman

Railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Thursday said that Indian Railways has met demand for Shramik Special trains and there has been no request for such trains for over two weeks.

“After 9 July, we have no received demand from originating states. But railways is ready to run trains (in the future) if there is demand," Yadav said in a virtual briefing.

Shramik Special trains carrying migrant workers were flagged off from various cities on 1 May for the first time since the nationwide lockdown was enforced from 25 March. Indian Railways had run 4,615 Shramik Specials since then, ferrying 63 lakh people.

Yadav further said that the demand for the 230 special trains have also been tepid. As far as the 230 Rajdhani-type and mail express trains special trains are concerned, the occupancy around 75%, he said.

Only a fourth of the total 230 trains have 100% occupancy, with the overall occupancy being 75%.

“Most of trains have confirmed seats. Only 58 trains have waitlisted (seats). And even in this, you will be able to get tickets in those trains within seven days," he said, adding that railways will start more trains as and when demand picks up.

“Right now we are monitoring it…I don’t think there is necessity to run additional trains. When covid-19 situation stabilizes, and we feel that in certain routes there is long waiting list and people are not getting tickets for next 10-15 days, we will certainly introduce more trains," he added.

