No denial of vaccine, essential services for lack of Aadhaar amid Covid: UIDAI

The statement assumes significance given the second severe wave of COVID-19 pandemic, which has swept through the nation. In a statement, the UIDAI said there is a well-established exception handling mechanism (EHM) for Aadhaar, and that it should be followed to ensure delivery of benefits and services in the absence of the 12-digit biometric ID. If a resident does not possess Aadhaar for some or the other reason, they must not be denied essential services as per Aadhaar Act.

