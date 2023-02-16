No desire to become PM: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar disapproves slogans by party workers
- Kumar, has become a strong votary of opposition unity since he parted ways with the BJP in August last year
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that he has no desire to be in the race for prime ministership, voicing disapproval of slogans raised by workers of his JD(U).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×