Home >News >India >No difference between Covishield & Covaxin, both vaccines safe: MP CM Shivraj
A volunteer registers during a nationwide trial run of coronavirus disease vaccine

No difference between Covishield & Covaxin, both vaccines safe: MP CM Shivraj

2 min read . 09:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The statement came ahead of the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive from 16 January
  • The Centre has planned to vaccinate around 3 lakhs healthcare workers at 2,934 session sites on the first day

Both the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are safe and there is no difference between the two, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday.

Both the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are safe and there is no difference between the two, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Thursday.

"Both Covaxin and Covishield have been properly tested. Our scientists have tested them on all parameters and only then it has been decided to use them. Both the vaccines are safe and there is no difference between the two of them. Both of them will build immunity and antibodies," said the CM.

Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

He further said that the antibodies will not develop immediately after vaccination. The second dose will be administered 28 days after the first dose and 14 days after it the antibodies will develop. Two doses of the vaccine are necessary.

The statement came ahead of the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive from 16 January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out the massive countrywide covid-19 vaccination drive on Saturday.

“The prime minister will launch the program for which the details are being worked out. Around 3 lakh persons will receive the vaccine on the first day of the immunisation drive," said Dr V K Paul, Member (health) NITI Aayog, government’s policy think tank.

The Centre has planned to vaccinate around 3 lakhs healthcare workers at 2,934 session sites on the first day of the inoculation drive.

The procured vaccine doses have been evenly distributed to all states, the government said, putting rest to apprehensions that Covid-19 vaccines will be supplied to selected states in the first phase of the drive.

Bharat Biotech International shipped batches of Covaxin, its two-dose Covid-19 vaccine, to 11 cities in India on Wednesday, a day after its Pune-based rival Serum Institute of India transported batches of its vaccine Covishield. Both the vaccines have got an emergency use authorisation (EAU) from the Indian drug regulator.

