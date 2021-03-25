Shaktikanta Das, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, on Thursday said that the central bank has flagged "major concerns" on cryptocurrencies to the Centre, adding that the matter is still under examination.

"The government will come out with a decision on it," the RBI chief added while speaking at the 7th edition of the India Economic Conclave.

The RBI governor also said that there is no difference of opinion between the central bank and the government on cryptocurrencies and added that both the government and the central bank are committed to financial stability.

Das said that the RBI is assessing financial stability concerns as it works on the way ahead for central bank digital currency.

He also said that the Reserve Bank is discussing public sector banks' privatisation with the Centre and added that the "process will move on."

Das emphasised that a healthy banking sector, with a strong capital base and ethics-driven governance, remained a policy priority.

The government is looking at overhauling the banking sector, which is reeling under a heavy load of non-performing assets that are likely to rise further in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

'Growth not being hit by 2nd wave of Covid'

Das has expressed confidence that the new wave of coronavirus infections would not impact the economic recovery and maintained the RBI's recent 10.5% growth forecast for the coming fiscal year.

The RBI governor's assurance assumes significance amid apprehensions about surging new COVID-19 infections and resultant lockdowns being clamped in many cities.

"Revival of economic activity should continue unabated and I don't see a downward revision in 10.5 % growth estimate for FY22 which RBI has given last month," Das said at the Times Network India Economic Conclave, adding he also does not foresee a repeat of the nationwide lockdown that the country witnessed last year.

With over 50,000 cases, many parts of the country, mostly from Mumbai and Maharashtra, are seeing a massive surge in pandemic infections, roiling the equity and bond markets.

The worry is that most of these infections are caused by the new strains of the virus and not the initial COVID-19 virus that has killed over 1.5 lakh in the country and infected over 1.2 crore since last March.





