Indians intending to travel to Canada will be required to book a flight via an 'indirect route', according to a revised advisory.

The decision is in view of direct flights remaining cancelled between New Delhi and Canada until 21 July.

In addition to this, the North American country also requires passengers to get themselves tested for the virus at a 'third country' since Canada does not accept the Covid-19 molecular test report from India.

"The Government of Canada has suspended flights from India until July 21, 2021," the advisory reads.

"During that period, passengers who travel to Canada from India via an indirect route will need to obtain a pre-departure negative Covid-19 molecular test result from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada," it added.

Travellers who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 will be required to provide proof of a test for the virus conducted between 14 to 90 days prior to departure.

"This proof must be obtained in a third country before the continuation of the journey to Canada. You might need to seek entry and stay in a third country for at least 14 days," said the advisory.

It also reminded the passengers that certain countries do not allow entry or transit of passengers arriving from India or those who have previously tested positive for Covid-19.

The advisory adds further hurdles for students or professionals who had to reach Canada as testing for passengers in transit might not be available in all international airports or third countries.

Canada has also said that if one tests positive during their mandatory transit, they may be quarantined or sent back to their point of departure.

Eased restrictions

The country had eased restrictions for international passengers in the first week of July, but with certain added checks, including mandatory Covid tests.

It had said that isolation would not be required for individuals who are fully vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved by Canada. The country has so far approved the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Astra Zeneca/Covishield, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Meanwhile, India has officially asked the Canadian government to lift its ban on direct flights from New Delhi.

The prohibition has been in place since 22 April and was extended twice.

“We have pointed out to the Canadian authorities that there is a huge demand and inconvenience to both Indian and Canadian passengers, particularly students. As well, we have pointed out the dramatic recovery in India and the drop in cases," India’s high commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.









