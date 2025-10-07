‘No dirty business happening’: Aviation Minister on Air India crash probe, urges to wait for final report

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Tuesday that there is "no manipulation or dirty business" happening in the investigation into the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12.

Naidu's statement came against the backdrop of concerns expressed in certain quarters about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe into the fatal crash.

While speaking on the sidelines of a book launch function in Delhi, Naidu said everyone has to wait for the final AAIB's final probe report to know what exactly happened.

"There is no manipulation, or there is no dirty business, happening in the investigation. It is a very clean and very thorough process that we are doing according to the rules...," Rammohan Naidu was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The minister also said it will take some time for the final AAIB report into the crash. “We don't want to pressure them into coming up with some history report,” he said.

Air India crash dead in 260 people In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

In its preliminary report released on July 12, the AAIB said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after takeoff.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," it had said.

Judicial probe into Air India crash On September 22, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) urged the government to order a judicial probe into the Air India Dreamliner crash, alleging that the ongoing investigation is "compromised" and should be halted.

The FIP represents around 5,500 pilots.

On August 29, Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India Dreamliner, demanded a 'formal investigation' by the central government.

In a letter to the civil aviation secretary and AAIB Director General, 91-year-old Pushkaraj said that selective leaks about the accident have led to speculation that Sumeet (56) was under tremendous psychological pressure and, therefore, was contemplating committing suicide.

"These innuendos have very adversely affected my health and mental setup, and the reputation of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal. They tarnish Captain Sabharwal's reputation, which is a fundamental right guaranteed to a citizen of India under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," he had said in the letter.

Pushkaraj has demanded that the central government order a formal enquiry into the accident under Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017.

The Supreme Court, on September 22, termed as "unfortunate and irresponsible" the selective publication of a preliminary report on the June 12 Air India crash, which outlined lapses on the part of pilots and paved the way for a "media narrative".

Meanwhile, Naidu on Tuesday launched the book 'Above And Beyond – Exploring the Amazing World of Aviation', authored by Shiv Kumar Mohanka, DIG, CISF and Chief Airport Security Officer, ASG (Aviation Security Group) Hyderabad.