No displacement involved at Kudankulam power plant: MoS Jitendra Singh

No displacement involved at Kudankulam power plant: MoS Jitendra Singh1 min read . 01:51 PM IST
Dr Jitendra Singh said that large number of locals are also employed with the contractors of Kudankulam power plant project in Tamil Nadu.
A total of 72 people, who were affected by the Kudankulam power plant project in Tamil Nadu, have been recruited through the recruitment process of Group ‘C’ posts at KKNPP so far as per the extant guidelines, said Union Minister of State Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.
He also said that large number of locals are also employed with the contractors and various business opportunities have also been generated for the residents in supply of goods and services.
In reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Singh clarified that no displacement was involved at Kudankulam power plant in Tamil Nadu. He also said that the compensation for land and landed assets as finalized by the state government was already paid to the landowners, according to a press statement issued by the Department of Atomic Energy.
The minister said that setting up of Kudankulam power plant project has provided job opportunities for the local people in Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL). The government further stated that relaxation in age and marks in important qualifications is being offered to the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) in the recruitments of Group ‘C’ posts at KKNPP.
Earlier in February 2021, Larsen & Toubro had announced that the company will construct two more units of Kudankulam nuclear power plant which is India's first light water reactor of six units with a generation capacity of 1,000 megawatts electric (MWe).
The value of this order was in the range of ₹1,000 crore to 2,500 crore which included the construction of reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building, diesel generator building and other safety-related structures in 64 months.
Kudankulam is India's largest nuclear power station located in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.
