You can get your mobile number updated in the Aadhaar card without submitting any documents. Not only this, you can get your latest photograph updated too, details such as biometrics, gender and email ID can also be updated in a hassle free way. You just need to walk into an Aadhaar Centre with your Aadhaar card. Recently UIDAI in a tweet had said that no document is required for updating photograph, biometrics (finger print and iris scan), gender, mobile number and email ID in Aadhaar. You only need to carry your Aadhaar card and visit any nearby Aadhaar center to get the details updated.

"No document required for update of Photograph, Biometrics, Gender, Mobile Number and Email ID in your Aadhaar. Just take your Aadhaar and visit any nearby Aadhaar Kendra. Book appointment at UIDAI website," UIDAI said in a tweet.

The 12-digit unique number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) also serves as a valid proof and is an important document for availing government subsidies.

The following services are available at the Aadhaar Seva Kendras:

Fresh Aadhaar enrolment

Name update

Address update

Mobile number update

Email ID update

Date of Birth (DOB) update

Gender update

Biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris) update

In an earlier tweet, UIDAI had shared a checklist of documents for updating your name, address or date of birth in Aadhaar.





