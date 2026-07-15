No domestic LPG connection? You can still order a gas cylinder on Instamart in Bengaluru | Check details

Quick commerce platform Instamart has joined hands with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to introduce what the companies describe as India's first on-demand LPG cylinder delivery service through the Instamart app, according to a press release.

The initiative has been launched as a pilot in Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, enabling customers to order LPG cylinders directly through the Instamart app and have them delivered to their homes. The service kick-started on July 15 in Bengaluru's Subramanyapura area.

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As part of the pilot, customers can choose between HPCL's recently introduced HP Navya 10-kg composite LPG cylinder and the company's existing 5-kg metal cylinder.

No existing LPG connection required The service is open even to customers who do not already have a domestic LPG connection.

Those placing an order for the first time will need to complete identity verification and proof-of-delivery formalities before the cylinder is handed over. Future purchases will be treated as refill orders, with the empty HPCL cylinder collected during delivery.

The offering is targeted at students, working professionals, tenants, small families, and people living in temporary accommodation who require a compact cooking gas solution.

Also Read | LPG price today: Cost of commercial and domestic cooking gas in your city

The launch also marks the commercial rollout of HPCL's HP Navya 10-kg composite LPG cylinder.

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Designed as a lighter alternative to traditional steel cylinders, the new product is corrosion-resistant and features a translucent body that allows customers to check the remaining gas level. HPCL has positioned it as a practical option for apartments, smaller households and those looking for a secondary LPG cylinder.

Deliveries through authorised HPCL distributors According to the release, every order placed through Instamart will be fulfilled by HPCL's authorised distributor network. Deliveries will be carried out by trained personnel while adhering to all prescribed safety and regulatory requirements.

Speaking about the partnership, Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha said the company was expanding beyond grocery deliveries into another essential household category.

"Instamart has expanded its consumption use cases well beyond groceries to become part of everyday life. With HPCL, we're extending that convenience to an essential household service, bringing LPG onto Instamart while maintaining the safety and reliability standards consumers expect," Jha said.

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HPCL Director (Marketing) Amit Garg said the collaboration reflected the company's efforts to adapt to evolving consumer expectations through new distribution channels.

Also Read | 5kg LPG cylinder demand plunges up to 80% on price surge

"Customer needs are evolving, and HPCL is committed to providing innovative solutions to meet them. Through the Instamart platform, we will be able to reach customers through a fast, convenient and digitally enabled platform, making HP Navya Composite LPG Cylinders more accessible," Garg said, according to Deccan Herald.

Garg further said HPCL aims to make LPG more accessible for "Naya Bharat" through trusted digital channels while enhancing the overall customer experience.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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