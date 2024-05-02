Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress party in taking action against the terrorists, saying that unlike in the Congress regime, which used to send dossiers on terrorists, his government seeks to kill them on their home turfs.

"Ten years ago, the country was suffering due to terrorism. However, Congress, despite knowing the origin of terrorism, used to send a dossier to Pakistan...Today, India doesn't send dossiers to the masters of terrorism, but gives them a dose and kills them on their home turf," PM Modi said at a rally in Himatnagar city of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.

Further, PM Modi also challenged the Congress to declare that it would not provide reservations based on religion.

"Today, I want to challenge the prince of Congress and his party to declare that if they have the courage, they will never provide reservations based on religion and will not play with the Constitution. They will not do this because "Dal mein kuch kaala hai," he said.

PM Modi to BJP candidates: ‘Sensitise voters’ against Congress' divisive agenda

He alleged that the Congress wanted to divert the reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and give it to Muslims.

On Wednesday, Modi visited the BJP's office in Gandhinagar and addressed two allies in Deesa town of Banaskantha and Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha.

He is on a two-day Gujarat visit to seek voter support for party candidates ahead of the May 7 polling.

On Thursday, he is scheduled to address four poll rallies - in Anand, Surendranagar, Junagadh, and Jamnagar districts, covering 10 Lok Sabha seats.

Gujarat, the home state of Modi, has 26 Lok Sabha seats, but voting will take place on only 25 as in one constituency (Surat), the BJP candidate has been elected unopposed.

‘Why target Muslims only, I also have 5 children,’ Kharge on PM Modi's remarks

