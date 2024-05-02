‘No dossier on terrorists…New India kills them on their home turf’: PM Modi takes a dig at Congress
PM Modi takes a dig at the Congress for not taking strong action against terrorists and responding by just sending dossiers. He also challenged the Congress on reservations based on religion and accused it wanted to divert the reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs to Muslims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress party in taking action against the terrorists, saying that unlike in the Congress regime, which used to send dossiers on terrorists, his government seeks to kill them on their home turfs.
