No doubt that India will be world’s growth engine: PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi touts India's economic growth at BRICS Business Forum in South Africa, highlighting reforms and achievements.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi played up India’s economic growth story during his remarks at the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue in Johannesburg on Tuesday. Modi is visiting South Africa for the 15th BRICS Leaders’ Summit.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message