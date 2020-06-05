No drone can now fly without registration, third party insurance

NEW DELHI : Individuals and commercial establishments flying drones will now have to get themselves as well as the aircraft and the drone registered in addition to securing third party insurance and employing a qualified drone pilot in certain cases.

A set of rules notified by the government to regulate the production, import, trade, ownership and operation of unmanned aircraft systems or drones seek to create a framework for their use by businesses. Drones have wide use in commercial, safety, law and order, disaster management and surveillance operations, which cuts down manpower requirement and costs. The government is also keen to encourage domestic production of drones.

The Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules of 2020 stipulates that drones can only be sold by authorised entities and be owned or operated by entities authorised by the Director General of Civil Aviation.

Permits for flying these also have to be sought online and a log has to be shared after the flight. The norms apply to all existing drones as well with effect from Thursday. Nano-drones weighing 250 grams or less can be operated without a drone pilot license.

For owning and using a drone, one has to be at least 18 years old. In the case of companies, the requirement is that their main place of business has to be in India and the chairman and at least two thirds of directors have to be Indian citizens. Also, businesses operating drones have to be substantially owned and effectively controlled by Indian nationals.

“No unmanned aircraft (UA) system shall be operated in India unless there is in existence a valid third party insurance policy to cover the liability that may arise on account of a mishap…," said the rules.

The rules come at a time the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the role technology can play in reducing human interface and costs. Drones offer low-cost, safe and quick aerial surveys for data collection and are useful for industries such as power, mining, realty, oil and gas exploration, railways and highways. They are also effective in relief and rescue work and in policing.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via