comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 20 2023 15:59:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.7 -4.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.15 -2.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 227.2 -2.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 298.05 -3.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 704.95 -3.33%
Business News/ News / India/  No drones, gliders allowed in Mumbai skies ahead of New Year celebrations. Know why
Back Back

No drones, gliders allowed in Mumbai skies ahead of New Year celebrations. Know why

 Livemint

Prohibitory order issued to prevent terrorist attacks and maintain law and order during Christmas and New Year celebrations in Mumbai.

A Mumbai police order has prohibited the use of drones and gliders over the city for next 20 days (Photo: iStock)Premium
A Mumbai police order has prohibited the use of drones and gliders over the city for next 20 days (Photo: iStock)

Ahead of pompous New Year celebrations in Mumbai, the police have issued an order prohibiting the use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders, and hot air balloons over the city for 30 days.

The prohibitory order coming into effect from December 20, 2023, to January 18, 2024, was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a police official told PTI.

As per the order, there are high chance that terrorist or anti-national elements might try to create chaos during the upcoming celebrations of Christmas and New Year. They are likely to use drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and paragliders to target VVIPs and endanger the life of the public at large, destroy public property, and disturb law and order in the metropolis, said the police order.

The order comes days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, where people gather in public places in large numbers. Moreover, there are big events organized in metro cities, especially Mumbai.

The order comes days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations that draw large crowds across the city. Except for the use of aerial devices used by the machines to target aerial surveillance by cops, flying drones and other objects will be prohibited in the city. Other than this, aerial objects can be used in the city under specific permission in writing by the deputy commissioner of police (operations).

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 20 Dec 2023, 10:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App