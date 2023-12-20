No drones, gliders allowed in Mumbai skies ahead of New Year celebrations. Know why
Prohibitory order issued to prevent terrorist attacks and maintain law and order during Christmas and New Year celebrations in Mumbai.
Ahead of pompous New Year celebrations in Mumbai, the police have issued an order prohibiting the use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders, and hot air balloons over the city for 30 days.
