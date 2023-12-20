Hello User
No drones, gliders allowed in Mumbai skies ahead of New Year celebrations. Know why

No drones, gliders allowed in Mumbai skies ahead of New Year celebrations. Know why

Livemint

Prohibitory order issued to prevent terrorist attacks and maintain law and order during Christmas and New Year celebrations in Mumbai.

A Mumbai police order has prohibited the use of drones and gliders over the city for next 20 days

Ahead of pompous New Year celebrations in Mumbai, the police have issued an order prohibiting the use of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, paragliders, para motors, hand gliders, and hot air balloons over the city for 30 days.

The prohibitory order coming into effect from December 20, 2023, to January 18, 2024, was issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), a police official told PTI.

As per the order, there are high chance that terrorist or anti-national elements might try to create chaos during the upcoming celebrations of Christmas and New Year. They are likely to use drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, and paragliders to target VVIPs and endanger the life of the public at large, destroy public property, and disturb law and order in the metropolis, said the police order.

The order comes days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, where people gather in public places in large numbers. Moreover, there are big events organized in metro cities, especially Mumbai.

The order comes days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations that draw large crowds across the city. Except for the use of aerial devices used by the machines to target aerial surveillance by cops, flying drones and other objects will be prohibited in the city. Other than this, aerial objects can be used in the city under specific permission in writing by the deputy commissioner of police (operations).

