‘No dry-outs at any retail outlets’: Petroleum Ministry says petrol and diesel, LPG stocks ‘adequate’ amid global crisis

Amid disruptions in the global energy supply chain, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Monday assured the public that the country has adequate crude oil stocks, refineries are functioning efficiently, and there is no shortage of fuel nationwide.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi, Sujata Sharma said the government has implemented several effective steps to maintain an uninterrupted fuel supply for consumers.

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Sujata Sharma noted, “There have been disruptions in the global energy supply chain across the world. Significant price volatility is being observed in the international market. However, the Government of India has taken several effective measures and has strived to ensure that fuel supplies are maintained for the common consumer with minimal inconvenience. As a result of all these steps taken, our crude oil inventory remains well-maintained.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the current fuel and LPG stock situation in India amidst global energy disruptions? ⌵ The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has assured that India has adequate crude oil stocks and refineries are functioning efficiently, ensuring no nationwide shortage of petrol, diesel, and LPG. Over the past three days, LPG cylinder deliveries and sales of commercial and auto LPG have exceeded bookings and previous sales figures. 2 How can citizens help reduce India's dependence on imported fuel and save foreign exchange? ⌵ Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption by prioritizing work from home, using public transport and metro services, adopting carpooling, and opting for electric vehicles. He also encouraged prioritizing railways for goods transport and reducing non-essential gold purchases and foreign travel. 3 What measures are being suggested to reduce diesel consumption in the agriculture sector? ⌵ Experts suggest rationalizing diesel consumption in agriculture by promoting alternative energy sources like biofuels, biomass, and compressed biogas (CBG). This could help reduce cultivation costs for farmers and support climate commitments, with farmers willing to shift if alternatives are affordable and accessible. 4 Why is reducing fuel consumption important for India's economy? ⌵ Reducing fuel consumption is crucial to save foreign exchange reserves, as India imports a significant portion of its crude oil. This also helps alleviate the economic burden on the nation caused by global price volatility and disruptions in the energy supply chain. 5 What are the government's assurances regarding fuel availability during the global crisis? ⌵ The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has stated that crude oil inventory remains well-maintained and refineries are operating efficiently. They have implemented steps to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply for consumers with minimal inconvenience.

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Highlighting the supply position, Sharma said that over the past three days, 1.26 crore LPG cylinders had been delivered to households against 1.14 crore bookings.

"Similarly, sales of commercial LPG have exceeded 17,000 tonnes over the last three days. Sales of Auto LPG have also surpassed 762 tonnes," she added.

Sharma also echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seven appeals to citizens to reduce fuel consumption and adopt energy-saving measures in their daily lives.

"I would like to convey to you that the Prime Minister has urged all citizens of the country to reduce their consumption of petrol and diesel. Wherever possible, utilise the metro and public transportation; opt for carpooling; prioritise railways as a mode of transportation for goods; and wherever feasible, increase the usage of electric vehicles," she said.

"Let us all come together and make every possible effort to conserve energy in our daily lives, so that the economic burden currently weighing upon the nation may be alleviated," Sharma added.

PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad on Sunday, urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, PM Modi said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

To reduce the impact of fluctuating fuel prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a change in mobility habits in India. He encouraged people to use metro systems and public transport whenever possible, share private vehicles through car-pooling when needed, rely more on railways for freight movement, and adopt electric vehicles wherever feasible.