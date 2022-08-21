No entrance test, more seats: UGC's plan to attract foreign students | Details here2 min read . 04:32 PM IST
In a bid to encourage foreign nationals to apply in India, UGC has increased the supernumerary seats for foreign students up to 25% in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in universities and higher education institutions across the country. Moreover, students will not be required to go through the entrance process for admissions.
As per University Grants Commission (UGC) official, the decision in this regard was taken at a meeting on "internationalisation of UG and PG programmes in India".
These new seats will be created over and above the total sanctioned strength and a decision in this regard will be taken by concerned institution on the basis of their infrastructure, faculty and other requirements. However, they will not include the existing international students under exchange programmes and through Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between institutions or between Indian government and other countries.
"Indian HEIs may admit international students based on the equivalence of entry qualification held by them. The equivalence is to be determined by UGC or any other body recognised by UGC for such purpose or the concerned regulatory bodies of the country. HEIs may adopt a transparent admission process for admitting the international students," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.
"HEIs may create up to 25 per cent supernumerary seats for international students, over and above of their total sanctioned enrolment for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
"The decision regarding 25 per cent supernumerary seats has to be carried out by the concerned higher educational institutions as per specific guidelines/regulations issued by the regulatory bodies considering the infrastructure, faculty and other requirements," he added. The official further
"The seats shall be exclusively meant for the international students both in the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. A seat remained unfilled in the supernumerary category, shall not be allocated to anyone other than an international student. International students in this context shall be defined as the one who shall possess a foreign passport," the official explained.
According to Ministry of External Affairs' data, a total of 23,439 foreign students arrived in India in 2021. However, the number used to higher in pre-pandemic years. In 2019, over 75,000 international students had come to India for higher studies.
(With inputs from agencies)
