On May 31, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for defeating the BJP in the 2024 general election, saying the BJP's hatred and violence policies will have "no entry" across India. She accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of being "adulterated," accusing it of mismanaging the country's economy and of using central agencies to stifle the opposition.

"Let me make it very clear that there will be no entry for BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has to go. There are no chances of BJP returning to power," Mamata Banerjee said, criticising the eight years of the Narendra Modi government.

Mamata Banerjee, who was criticising the Narendra Modi government's eight years in power, claimed that the people of India would ensure that the BJP's politics of hate and violence did not enter the country in 2024.

"The soil of Purulia and the soil of Bengal gave me the strength to fight for people. I fear nobody, and when it comes to ensuring people's welfare, I will fight with all my might! - @MamataOfficial. In 2024, @BJP4India's politics of hate & violence will find no entry in India," Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Didi, as Banerjee is affectionately known, claims that the Narendra Modi government began its term with false promises, culminating in failed experiments after eight years.

"The BJP government has destroyed the lives of the common people ... The citizens of the country are fed up with the anti-people government at the Centre", Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee, who was addressing a meeting of TMC workers of Purulia district, also said, "The BJP-led government at the Centre is adulterated. It has destroyed the country's economy through disastrous decisions like demonetisation, which was a big scam".

Mamata Banerjee said the CBI and ED should first arrest corrupt BJP ministers before prosecuting the Narendra Modi government for "using" central agencies to eliminate the opposition.

"They (Narendra Modi government) are using CBI and ED and other central agencies to silence the opposition. Are the central agencies to be used only against (RJD leader) Lalu Prasad Yadav, and Satyendra Jain (AAP leader)? What about BJP ministers? Why is no action being taken against them? They too should be put behind bars," she said.

Mamata Banerjee's remarks come a day after Jain, a Delhi minister, was detained in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate. The Aam Aadmi Party has slammed the action, describing it as a political manoeuvre ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. After a few hours of interrogation, the ED took Jain into custody under criminal portions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Keeping up her attack against the BJP, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said, "They are summoning people in the coal pilferage and cattle smuggling scam. But the coal ministry is with the union government. "How come cattle are being smuggled through international borders?"

Didi was questioned in a veiled allusion to central agencies summoning senior TMC leaders in the two scandals, including party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. TMC would hold protests on June 5 and 6 in various parts of the state to protest the Centre's discrimination in the alleged non-payment of MNREGA funds owed to the state, according to Banerjee.

"Either the Centre releases our funds, or it should go (step down). We will organise protests against such discriminatory policies," she said. Listing the various welfare schemes undertaken for backward Purulia district, where BJP has gained ground in the last few years, Banerjee hoped that its people are "no longer"

Angry with the state government or the ruling party for implementing numerous assistance programmes and ensuring that they reach every home. Purulia, a former Left Front bastion, was captured by the TMC in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, the saffron camp gained traction in the district and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019. Six of the state's nine assembly seats were won by the BJP in the 2021 elections, while three were won by the TMC.

