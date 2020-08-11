Owing to the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory for the commuters in and around the Red Fort area. Delhi Police has advised vehicles without parking or access level to not venture near Red Fort area.

"There are mainly 8 roads where cars can't move between 4 am to 10 am on August 13 and 15," said Narendra Singh Bundela, Joint CP Traffic, Delhi Police.

The roads are: Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi to Chata Rail, Lothian Road from Delhi GPO to Chata Rail, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg from SC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandini Chowk road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Esplanade Road that connects link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Raj Ghat to ISBT and outer ring road from ISBT to IP Flyover.

Three hundred fifty Delhi Police personnel who will be part of guard of honour at the Red Fort on August 15 have been quarantined at police colony in Delhi Cantonment in the view of COVID-19 pandemic, Special Commissioner of Police (Armed Police) Robin Hibu said.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that all necessary security arrangements have been made for Independence Day and public cooperation has also been sought in this regard.

"Necessary security arrangements have been made for Independence Day. Arrangements have also been made in view of the threat from aerial objects like drones and microlight aircraft. We have sought public cooperation so that no place is used to launch any terror attack," Shrivastava told ANI.

