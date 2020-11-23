No entry in Maharashtra without RT PCR test: Government

Mumbai: Domestic passengers arriving in Maharashtra by air, railway or roadways from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat will have to mandatorily carry RT_PCR negative test report with them before entering the state, the Maharashtra government said today.

Under its Mission Begin Again statement, the government said passengers not having the negative test reports shall undergo the test at the concerned airports compulsorily or screened at the railway stations. Passengers will have to bear the cost of the test, the government said. The RT_PCR sample collection should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra.

"The Airports Authority of India is requested to check for the report before allowing the passengers to board the flght," the government notification said.

The government's decision comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned citizens to continue following discipline and safety measures, else a second or third covid-19 wave can trigger "a tsunami".

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 5,753 new cases. 50 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. The case fatality rate is at 2.62% while the recovery rate is at 92.75%.

Maharashtra has over the past fortnight shown considerable improvement in decline of covid-19 cases. The state has had a positivity rate o f 8% in the last two weeks against 18% previously.

Delhi however, has been struggling to contain the surge in coronavirus cases that have crossed 5.29 lakh, making it the sixth-worst-hit state.

Gujarat has imposed night curfew in the state in a bid to control the spread of the pandemic.

India's covid-19 case count went past 91 lakh with 44.059 covid-19 infections being rerported in a day while recoveries surged to 85,62,641 according to the Union health ministry data.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via