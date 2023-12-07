No ‘equitable treatment’ for US, Canadian allegations on assassination bids: S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha
S Jaishankar said that India has decided to institute an inquiry into the certain inputs provided by United States as it relates to our national security
Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke in Parliament on the inputs provided by the United States in the alleged plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on US soil. S Jaishankar said that India has decided to institute an inquiry into the matter as it relates to our national security. The minister, however, ruled out the possibility of any "equitable treatment" to the allegations raised by Canada in the murder case of another Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada's Ottawa.