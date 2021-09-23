INSACOG, a genome sequencing consortium, has said that there is no evidence of a new variant of SARS-CoV2 and currently there is no additional or public health concern regarding the Delta sub-lineages.

In its latest bulletin dated 20 September, the INSACOG said that Delta continues to be the main variant of concern in the country.

“The second wave, driven by the Delta (variant), is continuing at low levels in some Indian states and there is no evidence of a new variant," it added.

Hospitals were overwhelmed and health infrastructure was severely stressed during the second wave of coronavirus in the country between March to May.

There is a small but steady increase in AY.1 since June 2021, which is being monitored, the INSACOG noted.

AY.4 is the most frequently seen Delta sub-lineage in recent sequences from India, as well as globally, it said.

Clinical characteristics of the AY.4 variant infections were very similar to B.1.617.2 infections in initial studies from Maharashtra.

“There is presently no additional clinical or public health concern regarding these sub-lineages. No new VOI or VOC are noted in India," the INSACOG said.

Last week, the INSACOG said India has so far not seen Mu and C.1.2, the two new variants of SARS'CoV2, and the Delta variant and its sub-lineages continue to be the main variants in the country.

Meanwhile, India added 31,923 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,35,63,421, while the active cases declined to 3,01,640, the lowest in 187 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,46,050 with 282 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

With agency inputs

