Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  No evidence of XE variant case in India: Report

No evidence of XE variant case in India: Report

INSACOG experts are conducting genomic analysis of a coronavirus case reported as that of the highly transmissible XE variant by Mumbai civic officials, though scientific evidence so far does not indicate it to be so, officials said
1 min read . 09:20 PM IST PTI

  • The BMC earlier today said that a woman who had arrived there from South Africa in February-end and tested positive for Covid-19 on March was infected with the XE variant, which was first detected in the UK.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

INSACOG experts are conducting genomic analysis of a coronavirus case reported as that of the highly transmissible XE variant by Mumbai civic officials, though scientific evidence so far does not indicate it to be so, official sources said on Wednesday.

INSACOG experts are conducting genomic analysis of a coronavirus case reported as that of the highly transmissible XE variant by Mumbai civic officials, though scientific evidence so far does not indicate it to be so, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that a woman who had arrived there from South Africa in February-end and tested positive for Covid-19 on March was infected with the XE variant, which was first detected in the UK.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that a woman who had arrived there from South Africa in February-end and tested positive for Covid-19 on March was infected with the XE variant, which was first detected in the UK.

However, official sources clarified, "Present evidence do not yet indicate that it is a case of XE variant."

However, official sources clarified, "Present evidence do not yet indicate that it is a case of XE variant."

"Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) experts examined the FastQ files of the sample and have inferred that the genomic composition of this variant which infected the Mumbai woman does not correspond with the genomic composition of the XE variant," an official source said.

"Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) experts examined the FastQ files of the sample and have inferred that the genomic composition of this variant which infected the Mumbai woman does not correspond with the genomic composition of the XE variant," an official source said.

"INSACOG is conducting a genomic analysis of the case after a follow-up declared XE positive case of Covid-19 in Mumbai," the official source stated.

"INSACOG is conducting a genomic analysis of the case after a follow-up declared XE positive case of Covid-19 in Mumbai," the official source stated.

According to Mumbai civic officials, a case of the Kappa variant was also detected during a sero survey and added the results came in genome sequencing of 376 samples, the 11th batch of testing in the local genome sequencing lab.

According to Mumbai civic officials, a case of the Kappa variant was also detected during a sero survey and added the results came in genome sequencing of 376 samples, the 11th batch of testing in the local genome sequencing lab.

According to the survey, Omicron variant was found in 228 out of 230 samples (99.13% cases) from Mumbai, the official said.

According to the survey, Omicron variant was found in 228 out of 230 samples (99.13% cases) from Mumbai, the official said.

The genome sequencing of 376 samples was conducted at the municipal Kasturba Hospital's Genome Sequencing Lab.

The genome sequencing of 376 samples was conducted at the municipal Kasturba Hospital's Genome Sequencing Lab.

The condition of the patients infected with the new strains of the virus was not serious, the official said.

The condition of the patients infected with the new strains of the virus was not serious, the official said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!