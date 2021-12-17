The central government on Friday asserted that there is no evidence to suggest existing Covid-19 vaccines are not effective against the new Omicron variant . This comes as the country has reported 101 cases of Omicron variant so far.

On the contrary, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the regional director of WHO South-East Asia region, on Thursday said that preliminary data suggest that "vaccines may have reduced effectiveness against Omicron".

"It will take a few more weeks before there is enough evidence to fully assess the vaccines' performance against Omicron. We should also not forget that vaccines alone will not get any country out of this pandemic," she said.

Prior to this as well, the WHO had stated that vaccines may be less effective against infection and transmission linked to the Omicron variant, which also carries a higher risk of reinfection.

The UN health body said that more data was needed to better understand the extent to which Omicron may evade immunity derived from either vaccines or previous infection.

Earlier, the global health body had said the variant was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urged the countries to act. “Early data suggests it can be resistant to vaccines and is more transmissible than the Delta variant, which was first identified in India and accounts for the bulk of the world's coronavirus cases."

The Omicron variant has been found in 91 countries in the world.

Omicron in India

As many as 11 states in India have reported over 100 cases of the new strain – 32 cases were reported in Maharashtra, 22 in Delhi, 17 in Rajasthan, 8 each in Karnataka and Telangana, 5 each in Gujarat and Kerala, one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The new potentially more contagious B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on 24 November and has been designated as a "Variant of Concern" by the global body.

To deal with this, several countries have imposed travel restrictions and local lockdown.

India has added several countries to the “at-risk" list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

