{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the cancellation of the CBSE and ICSE class 12 board exams, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav demanded that state boards should also cancel examinations. In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Finally, the insensitive BJP government had to bow down to the pressure of the examinees-parents and they had to take the decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 exams. Now on this basis the examinations of other boards and state boards should also be cancelled".

After the cancellation of the CBSE and ICSE class 12 board exams, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav demanded that state boards should also cancel examinations. In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Finally, the insensitive BJP government had to bow down to the pressure of the examinees-parents and they had to take the decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 exams. Now on this basis the examinations of other boards and state boards should also be cancelled".

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said that class 12 intermediate examinations will be taken soon in a meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, on Saturday, May 29, the UP Secondary Education Council cancelled board examinations for class 10 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The UP board had proposed to take a 90-minute test of each subject for class 12 in the second week of July.

In fact, at that time, Sharma told the detailed examinations scheduled for class 12 board examinations will be announced soon.

Elaborating on the nature of the class 12 examination, the minister added, "The duration will be of one-and-half hours and the students will have the freedom to answer any three questions out of 10."

"To maintain social distance among students, the number of examination centres have been increased," the minister said, adding a total of 26,10,316 students have registered themselves for the class 12 board examination in Uttar Pradesh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}