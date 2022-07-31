No extension for ITR filing. What happens if you file it after last day

ITR filing: The last day for filing income tax returns (ITR) has finally arrived and taxpayers have flooded the e-filing portals. The Income tax department has announced helpline numbers and portals for assisting taxpayers in a seamless ITR filing. Currently, taxpayers are needed to file ITR for the financial year FY22, and the assessment year 2022-23. By filing ITR, the taxpayer can report their incomes and taxes paid in a financial year to the department. If there are refunds from the government, then ITR will help taxpayers to claim the amount. ITR is mandatory if your income is more than the basic exemption limit. There is no extension in the deadline for filing ITR. With less than 24 hours left, it is important to file your ITR to avoid any penalties.

