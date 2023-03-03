The Lokayukta police on Friday raided the residence of BJP MLA Madaal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar and recovered ₹6 crore in cash. The action by Lokayukta police came a day after Prashanth Kumar was caught taking ₹40 lakh in bribe from a contractor. After receiving a complaint about the demand for a bribe, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta police laid a trap to catch Prashanth Kumar red-handed while taking the bribe.

Prashanth Kumar, a KAS officer, works as the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and is also chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited.

After receiving the complaint, Lokayukta acted on the information and deployed its personnel around the KSDL office. With the confirmation from its source, the police went to his office at KSDL and caught Prashanth red-handed while taking the bribe. They found three bags full of cash in his office.

Immediately after he was caught taking a bribe, the Lokayukta police raided Prashanth Kumar's house on Thursday evening and the searches continued till Friday.

The sources of Lokayukta claimed that Prashanth Kumar was taking the 'first installment of the bribe on behalf of his father. The sources alleged that the total amount demanded as a bribe was ₹81 lakh and the ₹40 lakh was just the first installment.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the trap laid by Lokayukta police is proof that the agency has been revived in the state to contain corruption. He also attacked the previous Congress regime and said that they created a separate anti-corruption bureau apart from the Lokayukta institution to cover up their wrong deeds.

"We have been repeatedly saying that we will conduct the impartial probe. Our stand in this case as well is that the independent Lokayukta institution will carry out an impartial investigation and whoever has done wrong will face action. There is no change in our stand," Bommai said.

"All the information and the money found there everything is now with the Lokayukta. Let an independent and justified investigation take place. Our objective is that the truth should come out like whose money it was and for what purpose it was meant," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)