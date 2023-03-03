Lokayukta Police laid trap before raiding BJP MLA's son in Karnataka2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 03:13 PM IST
- Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the trap laid by Lokayukta police is proof that the agency has been revived in the state to contain corruption
The Lokayukta police on Friday raided the residence of BJP MLA Madaal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar and recovered ₹6 crore in cash. The action by Lokayukta police came a day after Prashanth Kumar was caught taking ₹40 lakh in bribe from a contractor. After receiving a complaint about the demand for a bribe, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta police laid a trap to catch Prashanth Kumar red-handed while taking the bribe.
