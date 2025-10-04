Subscribe

Vehicle without FASTag? Payment made via UPI will be charged 1.25 times applicable user fee, but…

The Indian government has amended toll rules for vehicles without FASTag. Starting November 15, 2025, non-FASTag users will be charged lesser if they make the payment via UPI instead of using cash. Check the new user fee here.

Written By Eshita Gain
Published4 Oct 2025, 10:43 PM IST
Advertisement
National highway Toll fee paid via UPI will be cheaper for vehicle owners paying in cash
National highway Toll fee paid via UPI will be cheaper for vehicle owners paying in cash

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced on Saturday that it has amended National Highways Fee for vehicles entering toll plaza without a valid and functional FASTag.

Advertisement

Effective from November 15, 2025, vehicle owners who are non-FASTag users will have to pay 1.25 times of the regular toll amount when they opt to pay using UPI. This amount is comparatively lesser than for those who pay in cash.

However, if paying in cash, vehicle owners without a valid FASTag are required to pay double the applicable user fee.

This initiative is a part of the broader strategy to reduce cash transactions at the user fee plazas on National Highways.

UPI offers a cheaper alternative to cash payment

In a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that in a significant step to incentivise digital payments and eliminate cash transactions at the user fee plazas on National Highways for non-FASTag users, the Government of India has amended the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

Advertisement
Also Read | FASTag Annual Pass: How To Get Your Annual Pass?

Under the newly amended rule, vehicles that enter a toll plaza without a valid, functional FASTag will be required to pay twice the applicable user fee, if the fee payment is made in cash. “Such users who opt to pay the fee via the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), will be charged only 1.25 times the applicable user fee for that category of the vehicle,” the statement said.

Objective of the amendment

The statement also noted that the revised rules will not only encourage the adoption of digital payments, but also enhance transparency in toll operations, along with substantially improving the overall user experience on National Highways.

Also Read | Govt implements ₹3,000 FASTag pass for private vehicles
Also Read | FASTag Annual Pass: Here's how to apply for yearly toll payment permit

This notification is scheduled to come into effect from November 15, 2025 and from that date onward, all vehicles will be eligible to benefit from the updated regulations when passing through toll plazas.

Advertisement
 
 
Digital PaymentsFASTagUpiNational Highway
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaVehicle without FASTag? Payment made via UPI will be charged 1.25 times applicable user fee, but…
Read Next Story