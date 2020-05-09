After Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, now Maharashtra Education Department today said that there will be no hike in school fee for this academic year 2020-21, in the state.

"Parents should not be forced to pay the remaining fee of the academic year 2019-20 and the fee for 2020-21 in one go, they must be given monthly/quarterly payment options," it added.

Meanwhile, the schools and colleges continue to remain closed due to the countrywide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown was initially imposed for a period of 21 days and was later extended till May 17.

Maharashtra's coronavirus count increased to 19,063. The state witnessed over 1,000 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The death toll in the state stood at 731. Maharashtra was the only state in India to record over 19,000 coronavirus cases in India and more than 700 fatalities.

The schools in Noida, Greater Noida can collect fees for the academic year 2020-21 but can't hike the same, Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said. GB Nagar DM on Thursday issued several guidelines for the schools in GB Nagar, Noida and Greater Noida.

"Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district can collect the fee for the academic year 2020-21 but no school shall increase the fee for the academic year 2020-21. Govt of Uttar Pradesh has waived off transport fees for the period of lockdown/till schools are closed," according to a notice issued by the district administration.

