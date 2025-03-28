No FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma yet over cash haul? SC rejects plea. Here’s why

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition that sought the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma.

Varma got embroiled in a controversy after a huge amount of cash was reportedly recovered from his official residence in Delhi on March 14. A fire at Justice Varma's house had inadvertently led to the recovery of the unaccounted cash, several reports claimed earlier.

The incident led to allegations of corruption against Justice Varma. The judge, however, denied accusations and maintained that it appeared to be a "conspiracy" to frame him.

Why did SC reject FIR plea? While refusing to entertain a petition seeking an FIR against Varma, the Supreme Court said that the in-house inquiry is ongoing.

"After the in-house inquiry report, if something is found wrong, the CJI [Chief Justice of India] can direct registration of FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma or refer the matter to Parliament," the court said as per Bar and Bench.

"Today is not the time to consider it," the court added.

A bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan also said the petition was "premature" since an in-house inquiry is awaited.

Justice Oka told the petitioner, Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara: “Mr. Nedumpara, we have seen the prayers. After the in-house inquiry is over, several options are open…After the in-house report, all options are open. The petition is premature.”

The Supreme Court had earlier published a report of the Delhi High Court Chief Justice on the incident. The detailed report also included Justice Varma's response to the allegations.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna initiated an in-house probe into the allegations and set up a three-member committee on March 22 to conduct the probe.

The committee has already started its investigation.