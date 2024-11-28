Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  No FIR against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Sikhs during US trip? Varanasi court says...
BREAKING NEWS

No FIR against Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Sikhs during US trip? Varanasi court says...

Livemint

Rahul Gandhi gave a speech in Washington DC on September 10, where he said, “The fight is about if a Sikh is allowed to wear a turban in India…”

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.

Varanasi court rejects the application filed seeking registration of an FIR against Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks on Sikhs during his recent US trip (September 2024).

Rahul Gandhi gave a speech in Washington DC on September 10, where he reportedly said, "The fight is about if a Sikh is allowed to wear a turban in India, or whether a Sikh is allowed to wear a kara in India, or if a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And this is for all religions."

