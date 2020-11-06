No firecrackers during Diwali in Karnataka amid COVID-19

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said that the state has decided to ban firecrackers during Diwali in the wake of COVID-19. "We have discussed it (cracker ban), we are taking a decision to ban the use of firecrackers during Deepavali..the government will soon be issuing an order to this effect," Yediyurappa said.

Firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by coronavirus, said K Sudhakar, Karnataka health minister.

Delhi government on Thursday announced to ban firecrackers in the national capital till 30 November. The ban will also cover green crackers, said a government official. "In the wake of the rising pollution and coronavirus cases in Delhi due to the festival season, the Delhi government has decided to put a complete ban on the sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers in the city from November 7 to November 30," the government said in a statement.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Reviewed corona situation in Delhi and preparedness with Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases have increased due to festival season and pollution. It was decided to: 1. Ban crackers in Delhi, 2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxygen and ICU beds are being increased in Delhi govt hospitals".

Several states like Rajasthan, Odisha have also banned firecrackers during the festival, citing coronavirus pandemic.

India witnessed over 84 lakh coronavirus cases since the outbreak. At least 47,638 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The number of active coronavirus cases surged to 5,20,773. The deadly virus claimed 1,24,985 lives in the country. As many as 77,65,966 patients recovered from the virus so far. The states are leaving no stone unturned to cease the spread of the virus during festive season.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via