New Delhi: No fixed timeline at present can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive, in view of the dynamic and evolving nature of covid-19 pandemic, the government on Friday informed parliament, diluting its previous claim to cover all adults with covid-19 vaccines by year end.

However, it is expected that all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021, Bharati Pawar, minister of state, health and family welfare, told Lok Sabha in a written reply.

As on 20th July 2021, a total of 32.64 crore persons have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine of which 8.55 crore persons have completed the two-dose schedule, the minister told parliament. The government further told the parliament that it has placed orders for supply of 100.6 crore doses up to December 2021.

“A total of ₹8071.09 crore have been spent on purchase of covid-19 vaccines out of the budget outlay of Rs. 35,000 crores as of July 2021," the government said adding that till 20th July 2021, a total of 42.51 crore doses have been supplied to States/UTs through all sources of which 40.36 crore doses have been utilized during the ongoing vaccination drive.

Replying to a question whether there is any shortage of vaccines in the country, the government said that there has been no shortage of vaccines and Government of India has been providing free supply of vaccines to States/UTs for administration to prioritized beneficiaries as recommended by NEGVAC.

Advance visibility of these allocations i.e. the total doses of vaccine that would be available to State/UT, are provided 15 days in advance so as to enable States/UTs to prepare plan for acceleration of vaccination coverage while being cognizant of the available vaccines.

The central government also said that over 2,49,648 covid-19 vaccine doses have been wasted with maximum doses wasted by Bihar (1,26,743) followed by Jammu & Kashmir (32,680), Tripura (27,552) and Delhi (19,989).

“A total of ₹9,725.15 crore has been spent so far on the national Covid-19 vaccination programme including procurement of vaccines ( ₹8,071 crore) and operational cost for vaccination out of the total budget outlay of ₹35,000 crore, the government said in response to a question by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Two vaccines, namely Covishield manufactured by M/s Serum Institute of India and Covaxin manufactured by M/s Bharat Biotech International Limited, that have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation by the National Regulator i.e. Drugs Controller General of India (DCG(I)) are being procured by Government of India for free supply to States and UTs. Apart from these two vaccines, Sputnik V marketed in India by M/s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Moderna vaccine have also received permission for restricted use in emergency situation by the National Regulator and Sputnik V is being used in Private Hospitals for Covid vaccination.

“There has been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with the domestic vaccine manufacturers. Advance payments have been made to manufacturers for supply orders placed with them," the government said.

Of the orders for 100.6 crore doses for Covid-19 vaccines, the government said that orders for 64.1 crore vaccines have been placed for Covishield and 36.5 crore for Covaxin. “A total of 3.84 crore doses of Covaxin from the order dated May 5, 2021, are still being delivered," the government said, adding that on July 20, 2021, a total of 42.52 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin have been supplied for covid-19 vaccination drive in India.

