Two vaccines, namely Covishield manufactured by M/s Serum Institute of India and Covaxin manufactured by M/s Bharat Biotech International Limited, that have been granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation by the National Regulator i.e. Drugs Controller General of India (DCG(I)) are being procured by Government of India for free supply to States and UTs. Apart from these two vaccines, Sputnik V marketed in India by M/s Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Moderna vaccine have also received permission for restricted use in emergency situation by the National Regulator and Sputnik V is being used in Private Hospitals for Covid vaccination.