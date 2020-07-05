No flight for Australia till July 14 due to Covid-19 imposed restrictions

All flights under the Vande Bharat Mission scheduled for various destinations in Australia between July 4 to July 14 have been postponed because of restrictions imposed due to Covid-19 .

"Due to the recent Covid-19 related restrictions imposed on international flights in Australia, the following flights in the next phase of Vande Bharat Mission from Australia are being rescheduled," Air India said in a statement.

All rescheduled flights will now operate from July 15 onwards, according to the national carrier.

Late last month, Air India had announced eight evacuation flights between India and Australia under the Vande Bharat Mission. The flights were scheduled to operate from July 1 to July 14.

The fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission began from July 3 and more than 700 flights have reached India under the mission repatriating around 1.50 lakh Indians, as per the data shared by the External Affairs Ministry.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

