Flight operations have been suspended at Srinagar Airport after 5 PM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the months of February and March. The flights will be suspended due to repair work on the runway, the Srinagar Airport informed today (February 4).
“We will be doing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March. This work is planned on all Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 PM to 6 AM," the airport informed.
