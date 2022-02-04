Flight operations have been suspended at Srinagar Airport after 5 PM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the months of February and March, the airport authority informed

Flight operations have been suspended at Srinagar Airport after 5 PM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the months of February and March. The flights will be suspended due to repair work on the runway, the Srinagar Airport informed today (February 4). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We will be doing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March. This work is planned on all Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 PM to 6 AM," the airport informed.

"We are ensuring that work is done only in night time so that there is minimum disruption of flights," they added.

