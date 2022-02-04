Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No flights to operate at Srinagar Airport during weekends in Feb, March. Know details

Srinagar airport
1 min read . 12:24 PM IST Livemint

Flight operations have been suspended at Srinagar Airport after 5 PM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the months of February and March, the airport authority informed

Flight operations have been suspended at Srinagar Airport after 5 PM on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the months of February and March. The flights will be suspended due to repair work on the runway, the Srinagar Airport informed today (February 4).

“We will be doing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March. This work is planned on all Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 PM to 6 AM," the airport informed.

“We are ensuring that work is done only in night time so that there is minimum disruption of flights," they added.

