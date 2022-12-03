‘No food, luggage misplaced’: Indian pacer shares harrowing time before Bangladesh ODI1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
Deepak Chahar is going to be crucial for India's pace attack against Bangladesh as star Indian bowler Mohammad Shami is ruled out
With events organized across the world, traveling is an important part of a sportsman's life. Indian team is currently traveling to Bangladesh, where they will play their first One Day International (ODI) on Sunday. Indian pacer Deepak Chahar shared his traveling experience on Saturday which he called his worst flight experience.
While tagging Malaysia Airlines, Chahar complained about how his flight was first changed without any intimation, no food was served in business class and he was waiting for his luggage for at least 24 hours.
“Had a worse experience traveling with Malaysia airlines @MAS. first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours .imagine we have a game to play tomorrow #worse #experience #flyingcar," Chahar tweeted.
Deepak Chahar and some other Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar were all flying to Dhaka from Christchurch, New Zealand via Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
After his complaint, the Malaysian airline also responded and sent Chahar a complaint link on Twitter.
"May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologize for the inconvenience caused," the airline replied on Twitter about the flight change.
"A representative from our Customer Relations team will be in touch with you soon, to follow up on your feedback. You will receive a case reference number once you submitted the feedback form. Once again, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," the airline tweeted.
Chahar replied to the airline claiming that the link they shared was not working.
Deepak Chahar is going to be crucial for India's pace attack against Bangladesh as star Indian bowler Mohammad Shami is ruled out of the series due to his shoulder injury.
Senior players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli are also back and will take command against Bangladesh in Dhaka.
