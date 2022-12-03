'No food, luggage missing,': Indian cricketer lashes out at Malaysian Airlines

'No food, luggage missing,': Indian cricketer lashes out at Malaysian Airlines1 min read . 02:08 PM IST
- Indian bowler Deepak Chahar joined the Indian squad in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series, starting Sunday
India seamer Deepak Chahar lashed out Malayasian Airlines for misplacing his luggage when he was travelling to Dhaka from New Zealand. Chahar also claimed that the airlined did not serve food even as he was flying business class.
Chahar joined the Indian squad in Bangladesh for the three-match ODI series, starting Sunday.
"Had a worse experience travelling with Malaysia airlines @MAS .first they changed our flight without telling us and no food in Business class. Now we have been waiting for our luggage from last 24hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow," Chahar tweeted on Saturday morning before team's training session.
Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar were all flying from Christchurch to Dhaka via Kuala Lumpur after completing the ODI assignment in New Zealand.
Suryakumar Yadav (rested due to workload) and Umran Malik had flown back to India. Malik however will now travel to Bangladesh after being named injured Mohammed Shami's replacement in the ODI squad.
Malaysian Airlines sent Chahar a complaint link on Twitter but the cricketer said that it didn't open.
"May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," the airlines replied on twitter about the change in flight.
Further, the airline tweeted that a representative will be in touch with him.
"A representative from our Customer Relations team will be in touch with you soon, to follow up on your feedback. You will receive a case reference number once you submitted the feedback form. Once again, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience," Malaysian Airlines wrote.
The three-match One Day International (ODI) match series between Indian and Bangladesh will start on Sunday (4 December) at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.
Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a right shoulder injury and replaced by Umran Malik in India's squad, the BCCI informed.
Shami could also miss the upcoming two-Test series, beginning in Chittagong on December 14.
Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, and Kuldeep Sen will form the pace attack for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.
