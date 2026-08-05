No foreign travel for Abhishek Banerjee: Calcutta High Court denies permission for eye treatment abroad

The Calcutta High Court has refused Abhishek Banerjee permission for overseas treatment. Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya dismissed his petition on 5 August, according to Anandabazar Patrika.

The Trinamool Congress MP sought permission to travel abroad for eye treatment. The court earlier directed him to appear before a medical board. The court said that the board, at SSKM Hospital, would assess the necessity of overseas treatment.

However, Banerjee's counsel confirmed that he wouldn't appear before that board. Following this refusal, Justice Bhattacharyya dismissed his petition entirely.

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The Supreme Court referred this matter back earlier this week. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant heard his plea on 3 August. They directed the High Court to resolve the issue within seven days. The High Court subsequently heard arguments from both sides on Wednesday.

Senior advocates Ayan Bhattacharya and Rebecca Mammen John represented Banerjee throughout the proceedings. Rebecca argued that Banerjee had previously travelled abroad in connection with an ED case, according to the publication.

She noted that the Additional Solicitor General hadn't previously objected to medical travel. State counsel Rajdeep Majumdar countered that the Diamond Harbour MP wasn't accused in that case.

Rebecca further argued that the Supreme Court had previously permitted travel under PMLA notices. She said Banerjee had travelled abroad 12 times between 2023 and 2025.

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This included representing India's government delegation in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor. She emphasised that he had always returned within the stipulated timeframes.

Rebecca argued there was minimal risk of absconding, given his family's residence in Kolkata. According to her, Banerjee holds a diplomatic passport, making travel easily traceable.

The defence maintained that permitting travel wouldn't hamper ongoing investigations whatsoever. They stressed Banerjee had consistently cooperated with investigating agencies throughout.

Abhishek Banerjee can travel abroad if… Justice Bhattacharyya questioned how cases involving Abhishek Banerjee pending before him would proceed during his overseas travel. He acknowledged the importance but questioned the necessity for foreign travel.

He stated proper treatment mattered more than treatment location itself. The court proposed that an SSKM medical board examine Banerjee on 6 August.

“The important issue is not whether the treatment is abroad, but whether he receives proper treatment,” Anandabazar quoted the judge as saying.

“If the medical board concludes that this condition can be treated in India, then the treatment must be undertaken here. However, if the board finds that the treatment is not available in India, the request to travel abroad for treatment will be considered,” he added.

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Banerjee's lawyers argued he wasn't in custody and therefore required no court permission. Rebecca said Banerjee wished to continue treatment with his existing US doctor.

She argued complications from earlier Kolkata treatment had caused his current condition. Banerjee has already undergone two surgeries in America. She requested three weeks' travel permission, promising his eventual return. According to her, individuals on bail don't need board approval for treatment choices.

Justice Bhattacharyya insisted India possessed adequate medical capabilities for urgent treatment. Banerjee's counsel countered that the choice of doctor remained a personal matter.