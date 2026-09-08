‘No forms, no questions—just come’: Good Samaritan’s offer to displaced students after Satya Niketan building collapse

A Gurgaon-based non-profit organisation has stepped in to help students left scrambling for accommodation after the deadly building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area.

Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia of the Hemkunt Foundation said Gurdwara Moti Bagh was ready to provide shelter and food to students affected by the tragedy.

“A building collapse in Satya Niketan, Delhi left students scrambling for a place to stay. If that's you- Gurdwara Moti Bagh has a bed and a hot meal waiting. No forms, no questions- just come!” Ahluwalia wrote on social media platform X.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What services does the Hemkunt Foundation offer to displaced students after the Satya Niketan building collapse? ⌵ The Hemkunt Foundation, led by Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia, is providing shelter and food to students affected by the Satya Niketan building collapse at Gurdwara Moti Bagh, with no forms or questions required. 2 Why is there increasing concern over the safety of PG accommodations in Satya Niketan? ⌵ The collapse of a boys' PG accommodation in Satya Niketan has raised alarms about the structural safety and regulation of student housing, especially given reports of high rents and cramped living spaces. 3 How is the Delhi government responding to the building collapse incident in Satya Niketan? ⌵ The Delhi government is intensifying safety inspections of PG accommodations, working on regulatory frameworks for such housing, and has ordered structural audits following the collapse. 4 What immediate actions are being taken against the owners of the collapsed building in Satya Niketan? ⌵ Police have arrested the property owner and her family members, charging them with culpable homicide and negligence for operating the PG accommodation without ensuring its structural safety. 5 Should students continue to stay in private PG accommodations in areas like Satya Niketan? ⌵ Given the recent tragedy and ongoing safety concerns, students should carefully consider the risks of staying in private PG accommodations and explore safer housing options.

Volunteer offers shelter to displaced students The offer comes as several Delhi University students living in paying guest accommodations in and around Satya Niketan face uncertainty following the collapse.

The five-storey building, which housed a boys' PG accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed on Sunday afternoon, killing seven people and injuring several others.

The tragedy has also raised wider concerns over the safety of student housing in the densely populated South Campus neighbourhood.

Students face accommodation uncertainty Several students have expressed concerns about cramped living spaces, high rents and the structural safety of PG buildings in the area.

Students said rents can range from around ₹12,000 to ₹13,000 or more, despite rooms often being small and lacking basic facilities.

Some residents have also reportedly been asked to vacate their accommodations following the collapse, adding to the uncertainty for students who have limited hostel options.

Focus shifts to long-term safety The Satya Niketan collapse has intensified calls for stronger regulation of PG accommodations across Delhi.

The Delhi government is working on a proposed framework that includes mandatory operating licences, police and municipal verification, CCTV cameras, visitor registers and safety requirements for larger PGs.

The government has also proposed periodic structural audits and safety certifications for buildings used for public activities, including PG accommodations.

Arrests made in collapse case Police have arrested property owner Urmila Gupta, 75, her husband Hariram Gupta, 81, a retired Indian Air Force sergeant, and their 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta.

The accused have been booked on charges including culpable homicide, negligence in maintaining a structure and endangering the safety of others.

Police said Hariram and Mahesh allegedly operated the PG, while Urmila was the property owner.

The labour contractor, identified as Sanoj, has also been apprehended in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj and brought in for questioning.

Building was undergoing repair work During questioning, Mahesh reportedly told police that he was responsible for maintaining the building on behalf of his parents.

He said the property had been leased to PG operators 'Hostel Daze' in August 2025.

Police said the building was undergoing substantial repair work when it collapsed. The basement was reportedly being repaired after waste accumulated during the monsoon, while renovation work was underway on the ground floor for a commercial extension.

After learning about the collapse, the family allegedly fled their home and went to Mahesh's in-laws' house in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, fearing legal action.

Supreme Court to examine issue pan-India The Supreme Court has indicated that it will examine the issue of PG building collapses and related safety concerns on a pan-India basis following the Satya Niketan tragedy.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan has listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The issue was mentioned by senior advocate Ajit Sinha, court-appointed amicus curiae in an earlier case concerning compliance with regulatory directions on illegal buildings and structures.

Sinha pointed out that Satya Niketan had witnessed another building collapse in April 2022, in which two people died and four were injured.

The recurrence has raised questions over the effectiveness of inspections, identification of dangerous structures and enforcement of building bye-laws.

How Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia’s Hemkunt Foundation has stepped up during crises From arranging beds for flood-hit Nepal hospitals to helping stranded students reach home, Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia and the Hemkunt Foundation have repeatedly offered shelter, food and emergency support without asking for anything in return.

The foundation has also stepped in to help students stranded after recent Jantar Mantar protests.

In one post, Ahluwalia said the organisation had booked 140 train tickets, helping students travel to 10 states and covering more than 30,000 km.

The farthest journey funded was from Delhi to Kerala, covering 2,850 km. The foundation said the average time between a request and payment was under five minutes.

“ ₹0 asked in return. No forms. Just a WhatsApp number,” Ahluwalia wrote.

Gurdwaras opened doors after protests The foundation also directed stranded students to gurdwaras across Delhi after a protest site was cleared.

Ahluwalia listed Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, Rakab Ganj Sahib, Sis Ganj Sahib and other gurdwaras as places where students could find a place to sleep.

He said the doors were open with “no questions asked” and that the organisation had never turned a person away at the door.

A similar effort was made during a student protest in Ranchi, where two gurdwaras were opened through the night for people needing shelter, food or a safe place to sit.

Relief work extended to flood-hit Assam The foundation has also highlighted relief efforts during floods in Assam.

According to Ahluwalia, gurdwaras across the state opened their doors to flood-affected families, providing free food, shelter and medicines.

He described the effort as a commitment from the Sikh community to stand with people affected by the disaster.

Emergency aid reaches Nepal The foundation's relief work has also extended beyond India.

Following a major disaster in Nepal, Ahluwalia said Hemkunt Foundation teams were at the airport loading relief material before travelling to the affected region.

In another update from Nepal, he said the team visited a hospital where patients were lying on the floor because of a shortage of beds.

The foundation brought beds and bedding to the hospital.

Another post showed the organisation's teams helping families whose homes had been destroyed in Nepal.

Ahluwalia said volunteers entered damaged homes to recover belongings that could still be salvaged.