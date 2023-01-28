Home / News / India /  No free travel to police gallantry awardees in Rajdhani, Shatabdi - Here's why
The Ministry of Railways has turned down a proposal to allow free travel facility in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains for those who have been awarded police gallantry awards. According to an ANI report, the rail ministry cited “financial and other reasons" for the rejection. Earlier, such awardees used to get free travel in executive class once a year.

The proposal to provide complimentary passes to President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) and Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) awardees and widows of gallantry awards recipients had come from the Home Ministry. The issue had been taken up by the Director General of CRPF through a slew of communications with the Home Ministry which in turn sent the proposal to the Railway Ministry.

"On the request of CRPF, MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) had taken up a proposal for extension of the facility to travel in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains to the recipients of PMG/PPMG with Govt. of India, Ministry of Railway but the same has not been agreed to by the Competent Authority of Railway," reads a recent communication of the CRPF that was circulated for information.

“.....the proposal to extend travel by Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains to Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) /President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been examined several times by this Ministry, but the same has not been agreed to by the Competent Authority for financial and other reasons," the railway board said.

(With inputs from agencies)

