No free travel to police gallantry awardees in Rajdhani, Shatabdi - Here's why1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 12:32 AM IST
The proposal was mooted by CRPF and was taken up by the MHA with the railways.
The Ministry of Railways has turned down a proposal to allow free travel facility in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains for those who have been awarded police gallantry awards. According to an ANI report, the rail ministry cited “financial and other reasons" for the rejection. Earlier, such awardees used to get free travel in executive class once a year.
