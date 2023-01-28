No free travel to police gallantry awardees in Rajdhani, Shatabdi - Here's why

"On the request of CRPF, MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) had taken up a proposal for extension of the facility to travel in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains to the recipients of PMG/PPMG with Govt. of India, Ministry of Railway but the same has not been agreed to by the Competent Authority of Railway," reads a recent communication of the CRPF that was circulated for information.

